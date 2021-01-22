Advertisement

Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.

The airbags were made by the same company whose airbags have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the United States.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rejected Ford’s argument that this version of the airbags didn’t need to be replaced.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

Another version of the airbag had an inflator defect that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

Even though the airbags used by Ford are different, they’re still like a version in the previous recalls and safety regulators said they still pose a risk.

Ford says it still believes the airbags are safe, but will respect the NHTSA’s decision and issue a recall.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall.

Ford will replace the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police are investigating after a man's body was found behind the Pinnacle Banquet Center...
Police identify body found in Maumee woods
Tiny homes are being built on Bluff Street as an initiative to offer low-income residents a...
Tiny homes in Toledo are taking shape
Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Weekend parties could lead to suspensions for BGSU students
Christopher Harris
Why police didn’t let Christopher Harris’ mother talk him down
Restaurant “One Bowl” is preparing to open its doors, selling nothing but cereal.
Cereal bar business finds life in Fostoria

Latest News

Mild winter helping along I-75 project through downtown Toledo
Mild winter helping along I-75 project
Mild Winter Helps Along I-75 Project
Mild Winter Helps Along I-75 Project
Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed during a shootout in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
Chief details shooting that killed Toledo Police Officer
Working through delays and fraud issues with Ohio unemployment
Working through delays and fraud issues with Ohio unemployment
Metroparks Meetup: Joining the ranks of the Volunteer Trail Patrol