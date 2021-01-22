Four people transported to hospital after Erie Co. crash

HURON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky man was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon on US 6 in Erie County that sent four people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 6:33 p.m. just east of Rye Beach Rd. in Huron. A car, driven by 19-year-old Anthony Swain, of Sandusky, was eastbound on US 6 when he went off the right side of the road, struck a curb, and then went left of center, hitting another car head-on.

Swain and all three of his passengers sustained incapacitating injuries and went to the hospital. There is no word on their current conditions.

The second car was driven by Ian Bowers, 30, of Vickery. Bowers was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. His condition is not currently known.

Alcohol and drug use are believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.

