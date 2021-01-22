Governor DeWine announces at-home COVID tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - At his conference Thursday evening, Governor Mike DeWine announces that the state of Ohio has agreed to purchase two million at-home rapid antigen tests in a partnership with Abbott Labs and eMed.

Normally, the tests cost $25 for consumers, but the Governor announces the state will be fronting the cost, using $50 million from the CARES Act.

This allows somebody to test themselves for the COVID-19 virus in the comfort of their home, getting results within 15 minutes.

“By using these testing will be more accessible than ever, wherever and whenever it is actually needed,” said the Governor.

Through an agreement with online health company eMed, people using the test will be connected through an online video chat service to guides who walk them through the process to ensure proper methods are used.

All of the state’s 113 health departments will be receiving this new tool to be able to test “hotspots” of the virus in their area with quicker results.

Dr. Patrice Harris, CEO of eMed and former president of the American Medical Association says this is a model for innovative testing, to help get Ohio back to school, work, and play.

“We need to make sure we get tests in the hands of folks around this country so that they can make sure they are safe, their family members are safe and their communities are safe,” said Dr. Harris.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.