Healthy Lucas County asking for residents, workers to fill out survey

Downtown Toledo, Ohio
Downtown Toledo, Ohio(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County residents and those who work in the county are being asked to fill out a short survey to assess the community’s overall quality of life.

The Healthy Lucas County coalition of community health improvement organizations put together the survey, with questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, other discrimination, health care, economic opportunity, safety, and other aspects of the community. The survey also asks respondents to identify their main quality of life concerns in Lucas County.

Results will be used to identify and develop ways to improve the community’s health. It will also help prepare Healthy Lucas County to create its 2021-24 Improvement Plan. The plan’s expected release is this fall.

The quality of life survey is available online at bit.ly/LucasQuality.

More information about Healthy Lucas County’s quality of life survey, the 2019/2020 Lucas County Community Health Assessment, and the 2021-2024 Lucas County Community Health Improvement Plan can be found on healthylucascounty.org.

