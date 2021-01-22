Advertisement

January 22nd Weather Forecast

Colder Weekend, Snow Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be colder today with a cloudy sky. A few snow flurries are possible. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday could match our coldest temperature of the season (15-degrees) in the morning before warming into the upper 20s with a mostly sunny sky. A few snow flurries are possible on Sunday with a high near freezing. Snow becomes likely Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Heavy snow is possible. Sleet and freezing rain could mix in south of Toledo. Highs will be in the 20s next week with lows in the 10s.

