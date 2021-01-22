Leverette Elementary offerng free store for school families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leverette Elementary School usually gives out a lot of resources to their students throughout the school year. But when they realized they hadn’t been doing that with distance learning, they knew they had to find a creative solution.

“Leverette is an awesome school. Awesome. My sister’s been going here for the past three years, and they have really helped her tremendously. So yeah, I really like this school,” says Tyesha Crittendon.

Crittendon takes care of her sister, a Leverette student. On Thursday, they went shopping at the school’s free store.

“It’s every teacher’s dream. giving them what they need,” says Bailey May.

May teaches third grade at Leverette. She created a resource closet last year, where students can go to get anything they need. But this year, it wasn’t being utilized.

“Last year, we were giving out, like I had mentioned, 38 coats a winter. ... This year, we’ve only given out two coats with our kids not being in the building,” says May.

So Thursday and Friday, families can sign up to shop for 15-minute intervals and get toiletries, household goods, and much more.

“It’s a blessing, and I really do appreicate it,” says Crittendon.

There are still slots available to shop on Friday. If you’re a Leverette community member, you can sign up by calling the school at 419-671-6200.

