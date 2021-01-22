Advertisement

Metroparks Meetup: Joining the ranks of the Volunteer Trail Patrol

VTP comprised of over 300 members; recruitment event this Sunday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve ever come across a person clad in neon green wandering the trails of the Metroparks, chances are you’ve been watching a volunteer in action -- one of 300 members who make up the Volunteer Trail Patrol.

Bob and Cindy Biglin have been “VTPs” for about 6 years, and are certified at 4 parks -- though they consider Wildwood as their home territory. “It’s nice to come out here and be welcoming,” says Bob, “to do nice things and make sure everybody’s safe. We live very close to Wildwood, so we’re here every day -- sometimes twice a day. We greet the people, we meet the people and talk to visitors... we also pick up trash and remind others to do things like picking up after their dogs.”

Training new VTPs takes about six weeks, and includes first aid and CPR training -- recertified every 2 years. Volunteer coordinator Bailey Ballmer says that’s just the start: “There’s also core training, mostly logistics and behind-the-scenes, entering your hours etc. -- but also working with our ranger department to really know the trails.”

Jim Cassidy is one such ranger, acting as the liaison between new recruits and the ranger department -- and with 25 years of experience under his belt as patrol supervisor, there’s a lot of wisdom to impart.

“The core training that they receive, like first aid and CPR, is transferrable to any park,” says Cassidy. “We’ll have some of the senior mentors help the new people and say ‘I’ve been at this a couple of years, here’s what I’ve seen.’” As far as the newcomers, I’ll take them out and say, ‘When you’re our eyes and ears, here are the kind of things we want you to look for...’ Being a part of this is fantastic -- best thing I’ve ever done in my life. I love the Metroparks, and I can’t speak highly enough about my position and the opportunities I’ve had in my career.”

Volunteers start with a one-year commitment to working 50 hours, and that includes the training sessions. Cindy notes that new recruits “get training on the parks in general, and we get training on the particular parks we choose to patrol” -- in the Biglins’ case, that list includes Oak Openings, Secor, Wildwood and the new Glass City Metropark in downtown Toledo. Bob adds “There’s a computerized signup, and as long as there’s space, you can sign up for whatever park or time. It’s kind of nice to do two hours -- we’ll do 2 to 3 hours, usually -- so we get a lot of walking in, and it’s great!”

If you’re looking to don the neon green and log some steps in the next year, this Sunday’s (Jan. 24th) recruitment meeting is your chance. “You can log on to Zoom at noon,” Ballmer explains, “or you can come in-person at 3pm to Glass City Metropark -- and you must register for that, due to limited space.”

To get signed up and join the ranks of the VTP, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police are investigating after a man's body was found behind the Pinnacle Banquet Center...
Police identify body found in Maumee woods
Tiny homes are being built on Bluff Street as an initiative to offer low-income residents a...
Tiny homes in Toledo are taking shape
Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Weekend parties could lead to suspensions for BGSU students
Christopher Harris
Why police didn’t let Christopher Harris’ mother talk him down
Restaurant “One Bowl” is preparing to open its doors, selling nothing but cereal.
Cereal bar business finds life in Fostoria

Latest News

Shooting - Auburn and Delaware
One person shot at Auburn and Delaware
Mild winter helping along I-75 project through downtown Toledo
Mild winter helping along I-75 project
Mild Winter Helps Along I-75 Project
Mild Winter Helps Along I-75 Project
Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed during a shootout in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
Chief details shooting that killed Toledo Police Officer