Mild winter helping along I-75 project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re into our third winter of the massive I-75 project through downtown Toledo. And with mild temperatures and low snowfall for the second year in a row, extra work is getting done.

Kyle Ruedel is a Project Engineer with ODOT District 2. He tells 13abc, “The work that the contractor had scheduled through the winter was, naturally, more conducive to do during the winter, but we’ve certainly been able to do a little more work than maybe you anticipate over the winter.”

And a lot of that work has been in the ground.

“The dirt work is a big one,” says Ruedel. “The ground is frozen, or covered in snow, so those two big obstacles usually lock out the earthwork. But with the milder temperatures, we’ve been able to progress with some dirt work this year.”

The past year hasn’t all been smooth sailing though.

“Some of the work is ahead of schedule, then with COVID, we continue to battle the effects with personnel, just as every industry does,” he explains. “So we deal with it with our work crews, and suppliers and manufacturers.”

But, with the weather helping, for now, Ruedel says you can expect some big road closures next week: “We’ll be over the Anthony Wayne Trail, both inbound and outbound.”

Those closures will happen at the trail and I-75, overnight only. Ruedel says that both inbound and outbound sides of the trail will be closed, but not at the same time. And it’s all weather-dependent, especially with the potential for snow Monday and Tuesday.

Ruedel explains, “It could push the schedule back a day or two, depending on how that overall comes in. So, we continue to keep an eye on the forecast and adjust accordingly.”

As we learn more about the track of next week’s storm, stay with 13abc for updates on the forecast, as well as the status of the closures expected to start next week.

For more information on the project, visit: https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects/mega-projects/mega-projects/75-toledo

