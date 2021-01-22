Ohio COVID-19 curfew extended through January 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s 10 PM to 5 AM curfew has officially been extended to January 30. The curfew was previously set to expire on Saturday.

Gov. DeWine’s office announced on Friday that the Ohio Department of Health had issued an order for that extension. The curfew was put in place in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The curfew restricts activities between the hours of 10 PM and 5 AM to essential travel. Exceptions remain the same as under the original order. Residents are allowed to travel for work, to pick up groceries or visit the pharmacy, to seek medical care, and to provide care to another person.

Residents are also permitted to get carryout or make food deliveries but restaurants are not permitted to serve food and drink inside their establishments after 10 PM.

