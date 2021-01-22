Advertisement

Suspect throws coffee in clerks’ faces, grabs money in three different robberies

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in three connected robbery cases this week at different gas stations in west Toledo.

The suspect, described as a slender Black male, gets a cup of hot coffee and goes to pay for it. When the clerk opens the drawer, he then throws the hot coffee in the clerk’s face, grabbing money and fleeing on foot.

The robberies have occurred at:

  • True North (4310 W. Central Ave.) on Jan. 18
  • Value America (4438 Monroe St.) on Jan. 19
  • Stop & Go (4458 Monroe St.) on Jan. 21

Toledo Police have confirmed that all three cases are related.

