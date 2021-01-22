Sylvania Schools partners with ProMedica for on-site testing for staff and students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania school district has established a partnership with ProMedica to provide site-based COVID testing to staff and students.

The program will allow anyone who demonstrates COVID symptoms to be tested beginning January 25.

There is no cost for the test and participation is voluntary.

When a parent/guardian arrives to pick up a student who presents symptoms, they will be given the option to take a COVID test. If a parent/guardian agrees to the testing, a consent form will need to be completed. Students who are 18 may complete their own consent form.

