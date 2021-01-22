Advertisement

Teen celebrates 15 years of good health after liver transplant

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 17-year-old Allison Herr is celebrating 15 years of good health after receiving a life-saving liver transplant when she was two years old.

While the life expectancy of people who receive organ transplants is getting longer as the medical world advances, it was unknown how long Allison could live 15-years ago when she got her liver transplant.

Allison was born with a congenital liver condition and almost died on the waiting list for a liver donor. Her father Tommy says “We were looking at her death bed back 15 years ago.” Her mother Jennifer says “We didn’t know if we were going to wake up to a lifeless non-breathing child.” Allison says “I cannot believe that was me and I was that sick because now I’m perfectly happy.”

Jennifer says “I can remember just living to get to kindergarten, let’s get this kid to kindergarten and the Oh my gosh she’s a freshman in high school. I can’t believe we made it to high school...and here we are 20-21 getting ready to graduate.”

Even now most statistics on liver transplants only talk about 75% of recipients living 5 years. However many people are now living 25 to 30 years or more.

That leaves the Herr’s with nothing but optimism for their healthy 17-year old daughter. Jennifer says “The future is very bright for her and I’m very confident that we have a long future ahead of her.”

