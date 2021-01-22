Advertisement

Toledo boy holding hot cocoa sale to benefit family of Ofc. Stalker

A Toledo boy, Max is holding a hot cocoa sale this weekend to benefit fallen TPD Officer...
A Toledo boy, Max is holding a hot cocoa sale this weekend to benefit fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker. Last summer, Max hosting a lemonade stand to benefit TPD Ofc. Anthony DIa.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Max is at it again.

The Toledo boy who held a lemonade stand this summer to raise money for a fallen Toledo Police officer is hosting a hot cocoa sale this weekend, with money going directly to the family of fallen Ofc. Brandon Stalker.

The sale will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2333 Oak Grove Place in Toledo. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, so practice social distancing and mask-wearing.

Max’s lemonade stand this summer benefitted the family of Ofc. Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed on July 4. Ofc. Stalker was killed Monday during a standoff with a suspect.

