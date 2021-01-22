Advertisement

Toledo man arrested for Bedford Twp. robbery

(KBTX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BEDFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested Wednesday night and accused of using a gun to rob a man in a Bedford Township motel parking lot.

Around 9:17 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Willows Motel on S. Telegraph Rd. A 31-year-old man told them he was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot, and the suspect might still be in the area.

Deputies found a man matching the description given by the victim, and when patting him down, they found a gun in the pants pocket of the 41-year-old Toledo man. Several other people staying at the motel also reported being threatened by the suspect.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending formal arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Deputy Straub at 734-240-7579.

