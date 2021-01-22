UT hosting next Dialogues on Diversity virtual town hall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next virtual town hall in the University of Toledo’s Dialogues on Diversity series will happen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Webex.

“The Path Forward — The Constitution and the Fragility of Democracy” is the tenth in a series of virtual Dialogues on Diversity since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by a police officer, sparking protests against systemic racism across the country.

“We are quite fortunate to have such distinguished scholars here at the University who are able to help us better understand the constitutional questions and concerns raised by the events of Jan. 6,” said Charlene Gilbert, dean of the UToledo College of Arts and Letters. “Higher education has an important role to play in defending our institutions and our modern democracy. I look forward to hearing the expert insights of our panelists and to an inclusive and informative discussion.”

Gilbert will moderate the discussion with participants including:

Jeff Newton, UToledo Police chief and director of public safety;

Dr. Sam Nelson, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration;

D. Benjamin Barros, dean of the College of Law;

Benjamin Davis, professor of law; and

Dr. Monita Mungo, assistant professor of sociology.

