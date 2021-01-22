Victim files civil suit in Toledo pastor sex-trafficking case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim in the Toledo pastor sex-trafficking ring has filed a federal civil suit against individuals involved in the abuse, motels, and churches.

The suit was filed Monday and names individuals Kenneth Bulter, Alexis Fortune, Markus Fortune, Alisa Haynes, Anthony Haynes, Cordell Jenkins, and Laura Lloyd Jenkins, as well as Greater Life Christian Center, Perfecting Church Toledo, Toledo UBF Church, Pilgrim Assets, Inc., and Calvary Church.

(WTVG)

Forty John and Jane Does are also named as defendants, along with Lucas County Children Services, Lucas County, and the Lucas County Commissioners. Twenty of the Does are individuals and agents of Lucas County Children Services, including supervisors, managers, case workers, screeners, and other employees.

(WTVG)

The suit seeks more than $75,000 in damages.

Anthony Haynes and Cordell Jenkins were sentenced on federal criminal charges to life sentences. Butler was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison.

The victim is taking action against the locations where she was sexually exploited between 2015-17, such as churches and hotels.

