Whitehouse Zion UMC hosting electronics recycling day
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Zion United Methodist Church is hosting an electronics recycling day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Community members are invited to dispose of their unwanted electronic devices in an environmentally responsible way. A list of acceptable items can be found at this link.
The church is located at 10926 Maumee Street in Whitehouse.
