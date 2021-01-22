Advertisement

Whitehouse Zion UMC hosting electronics recycling day

Community members show up to recycle old and used electronics.
Community members show up to recycle old and used electronics.(KSNB)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Zion United Methodist Church is hosting an electronics recycling day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Community members are invited to dispose of their unwanted electronic devices in an environmentally responsible way. A list of acceptable items can be found at this link.

The church is located at 10926 Maumee Street in Whitehouse.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police are investigating after a man's body was found behind the Pinnacle Banquet Center...
Police investigating body found in Maumee woods
Tiny homes are being built on Bluff Street as an initiative to offer low-income residents a...
Tiny homes in Toledo are taking shape
Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Weekend parties could lead to suspensions for BGSU students
Christopher Harris
Why police didn’t let Christopher Harris’ mother talk him down
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer announces plans to reopen more indoor activites in Michigan
Bowling Green schools will return to in-person learning
University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
UT hosting next Dialogues on Diversity virtual town hall
Five people transported to hospital after Erie Co. crash