Whitehouse Zion UMC hosting electronics recycling day

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Zion United Methodist Church is hosting an electronics recycling day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Community members are invited to dispose of their unwanted electronic devices in an environmentally responsible way. A list of acceptable items can be found at this link.

The church is located at 10926 Maumee Street in Whitehouse.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.