1/23: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunday will see a dusting to 1/2″ of snow across the board, with highs at or below freezing... then things get interesting Monday night into Tuesday morning. Multiple inches of snow are likely, though a track shift one county north or south could mean 2-4″ difference. So far, 4-6″ is most likely for our Michigan counties, dropping to 1-3″ closer to Findlay. What southern counties will lack in snow, they may make up for in ice... 0.10″ of freezing rain could coat the roads by Tuesday morning south of US-6. This forecast will be adjusted; stay tuned!

