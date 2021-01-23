Advertisement

Larry King dies at 87 after battle with Covid

Larry King dies after battle with Covid
Larry King dies after battle with Covid(Larry King, Twitter)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Broadcasting legend and talk show host, Larry King, 87, has died after battling COVID-19.

The announcement was posted to his official Twitter page Saturday morning.

King was moved to the ICU on New Year’s Eve and was receiving oxygen, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, according to a statement from the network he co-founded, Ora Media.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police are investigating after a man's body was found behind the Pinnacle Banquet Center...
Police identify body found in Maumee woods
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Suspect throws coffee in clerks’ faces, grabs money in three different robberies
Shooting - Auburn and Delaware
One person shot at Auburn and Delaware
Mega Millions
One $1B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hold a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer announces plans to reopen more indoor activites in Michigan

Latest News

Mega Millions
One $1B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Michigan
With over 1 Billion Dollars up for grabs, the Lottery created a whole lot of excitement here in...
Toledoans test their luck at Mega Millions Billion dollar jackpot
Shooting - Auburn and Delaware
One person shot at Auburn and Delaware
Mild winter helping along I-75 project through downtown Toledo
Mild winter helping along I-75 project