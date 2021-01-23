Larry King dies at 87 after battle with Covid

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Broadcasting legend and talk show host, Larry King, 87, has died after battling COVID-19.

The announcement was posted to his official Twitter page Saturday morning.

King was moved to the ICU on New Year’s Eve and was receiving oxygen, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, according to a statement from the network he co-founded, Ora Media.

