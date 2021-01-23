Advertisement

One $1B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Michigan

Third largest jackpot ever in U.S. goes to a single ticket
Mega Millions
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - One winning ticket has been sold in the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The top prize for the lottery drawn on Friday is the third-largest in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.

The winning ticket was sold in Michigan.

The Mega Millions jackpot had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. Friday night’s drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

