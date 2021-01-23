Advertisement

Sylvania student turns love of art into business.

The 17-year-old Sylvania Southview Senior founded Bresie’s Creations while in quarantine
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Breyana Kemp has turned her passion for art into a business.

The 17-year-old Sylvania Southview Senior founded Bresie’s Creations while in quarantine. She tells 13 ABC,

“I didn’t have anything to do so I painted shoes and then from there it took off.”

Crocs, Vans, jean jackets and hoodies, Breyana can customize it all. Her Mom Tamika Kemp says her products received a lot of interest on Facebook. She tells 13 ABC, “As she got more orders in, I thought we need to make this legit, sign you up for an IEN, we got her registered and now she is registered through the state of Ohio.”

Breyana has a a 3.6 GPA and is working on a portfolio to send to Colleges. She hopes to study graphic design. Her Mom tells 13 ABC, “I just want her to keep going and someday she can be contracted out with a company where they can use her gift.”

If you are interested in getting an item customized, you can visit Breyana’s Instagram page

IG: brebre_arts

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police are investigating after a man's body was found behind the Pinnacle Banquet Center...
Police identify body found in Maumee woods
Mega Millions
One $1B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Michigan
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Suspect throws coffee in clerks’ faces, grabs money in three different robberies
Shooting - Auburn and Delaware
One person shot at Auburn and Delaware
Larry King died Saturday, Jan. 23, in Los Angeles
Larry King dies at 87 after battle with Covid

Latest News

Jack Murphy Drive-thru memorial sevice
Jack Murphy, former UT Football Coach.
Drive-thru memorial service held for former University of Toledo football coach
Larry King died Saturday, Jan. 23, in Los Angeles
Larry King dies at 87 after battle with Covid
Mega Millions
One $1B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Michigan