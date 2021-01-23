Sylvania student turns love of art into business.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Breyana Kemp has turned her passion for art into a business.

The 17-year-old Sylvania Southview Senior founded Bresie’s Creations while in quarantine. She tells 13 ABC,

“I didn’t have anything to do so I painted shoes and then from there it took off.”

Crocs, Vans, jean jackets and hoodies, Breyana can customize it all. Her Mom Tamika Kemp says her products received a lot of interest on Facebook. She tells 13 ABC, “As she got more orders in, I thought we need to make this legit, sign you up for an IEN, we got her registered and now she is registered through the state of Ohio.”

Breyana has a a 3.6 GPA and is working on a portfolio to send to Colleges. She hopes to study graphic design. Her Mom tells 13 ABC, “I just want her to keep going and someday she can be contracted out with a company where they can use her gift.”

If you are interested in getting an item customized, you can visit Breyana’s Instagram page

IG: brebre_arts

