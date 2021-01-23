Toledoans test their luck at Mega Millions Billion dollar jackpot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday night Toledoans joined thousands statewide and in multiple states all trying to strike it rich.

The mind-blowing billion-dollar jackpot is the second-highest in Mega Millions history and the third-highest in US Lottery history.

“I feel lucky every day but today I think I’m going to play a couple of Mega’s just because of how high it is,” said Tkeyeah Overton.

Toledo native Tkeyeah Overton tested her luck. She found her lucky numbers and took a shot at the $739.6 million dollar cash option.

“It’s going to change everybody’s life,” said Overton. “For two dollars why not?”

Across Toledo, gamblers picked up lottery tickets before Friday night’s drawing and shared what they would do with the money if they won.

“I would give half to my kids, a quarter to my parents, and then me and my wife are going to get on an island,” said Eric Willcugg.

“I would do a lot with that money, a lot of positive stuff,” said Destiny Evans. “I would buy my mom a house.”

To put into perspective what winning the Mega Millions would get you, you could purchase two hundred million personal Geno’s pizzas, nearly 40,000 2021 Volkswagen Jettas, or you could buy the Huntington Center over 9 times.

“I want them to feel like they have a chance at something beautiful to happen tomorrow,” said Della Mahmud.

Della Mahmud is the owner of “Tobacco Stop” located off Monroe Street and proudly stocks lotto tickets. Mahmud says she knows the chances to win it big are just over one in 3 million but no matter the likelihood, the customers can’t resist.

“With the Mega being so high now it could be a change for everyone, even for me too,” said Mahmud. “Even if a customer wins I know they are coming back.”

