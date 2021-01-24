Advertisement

1/24: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

2-4″ for Toledo by Tuesday morning; freezing rain likely
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Most of Monday will remain dry, but once we get past sunset, snow and freezing rain will push up from the south. 2-4″ will fall in Toledo overnight, with another inch during the day Tuesday. Higher totals are still expected for our Michigan counties (isolated 5-6″) -- and even with small ice accumulations, it’ll be a slow Tuesday morning commute. Winds will also gust past 30mph from the northeast, so watch those county roads for blowing/drifting snow as well!

Snow totals have been adjusted down an inch... but ice potential may make up for it. Dan Smith...
