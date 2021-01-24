1/24: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Most of Monday will remain dry, but once we get past sunset, snow and freezing rain will push up from the south. 2-4″ will fall in Toledo overnight, with another inch during the day Tuesday. Higher totals are still expected for our Michigan counties (isolated 5-6″) -- and even with small ice accumulations, it’ll be a slow Tuesday morning commute. Winds will also gust past 30mph from the northeast, so watch those county roads for blowing/drifting snow as well!

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.