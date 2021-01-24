Advertisement

Fire damages Toledo apartment; neighbor saves dog from burning building

Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes caught fire in Toledo. No one was hurt.
By Christina Williams
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Firefighters are looking into the cause of an apartment fire in Toledo.

It happened just before 8:00 Saturday night at the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes off S. Holland Sylvania.

According to firefighters at the scene, a fire started in one unit causing heavy smoke. No one was home at the time of the fire but there was a dog inside.

Neighbors helped rescue Gator, a gray and white pit bull, who is now safe in another apartment.

Firefighters say the complex has firewalls so some neighboring units might have smoke damage but the fire was unable to spread throughout the building.

An official cause is still under investigation.

