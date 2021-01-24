Jan. 24, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

TODAY: Scattered snow showers. High 32. TONIGHT: Cloudy and calm. Low 23. MONDAY: Cloudy. Snow and ice expected to arrive in the afternoon/evening. High 33. Breezy conditions developing as precipitation changes to all snow overnight Monday to Tuesday. Snow continues into Tuesday afternoon, adding up to 3-5 inches of accumulations for Toledo, with slightly higher totals to the north, and lower amounts to the south. A slight glaze of ice accumulation possible, mainly south of US 6.