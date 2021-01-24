Advertisement

Jan. 24, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

Snow accumulations could add up to 3-5″ for Toledo through Tuesday, with some slight glazing of ice, especially south of US 6.
Jan. 24, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Jan. 24, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Scattered snow showers. High 32. TONIGHT: Cloudy and calm. Low 23. MONDAY: Cloudy. Snow and ice expected to arrive in the afternoon/evening. High 33. Breezy conditions developing as precipitation changes to all snow overnight Monday to Tuesday. Snow continues into Tuesday afternoon, adding up to 3-5 inches of accumulations for Toledo, with slightly higher totals to the north, and lower amounts to the south. A slight glaze of ice accumulation possible, mainly south of US 6.

Most Read

Mega Millions
One $1B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Michigan
Larry King died Saturday, Jan. 23, in Los Angeles
Larry King dies at 87 after battle with Covid
A missing man from Toledo was found dead in the woods off Secor Rd. in Michigan.
Missing Toledo man found dead in Monroe County
Shooting - Auburn and Delaware
One person shot at Auburn and Delaware
Maumee Police are investigating after a man's body was found behind the Pinnacle Banquet Center...
Police identify body found in Maumee woods

Latest News

1/23: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast
1/23: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast
1/23: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/23: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast
1/23: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast
Jan 23, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan 23, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast