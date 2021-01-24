Missing Toledo man found dead in Monroe County

Bedford Twp., Michigan (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a missing Toledo man.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, someone walking in the woods near Secor and Section Roads found a man dead.

Deputies say the remains were found in a wooded area just south of an open farm field, 300 yards west of Secor.

The sheriff’s office says the man has bee identified as a missing Toledo man. His name has not been released.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dodds of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7537.

