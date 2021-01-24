Rally honors life and legacy of Officer Brandon Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo community came together to celebrate the life of Officer Brandon Stalker outside of the Lucas County Court House on Saturday.

Those in attendance recalled Officer Stalker as not only a hero on the force but a hero in his community as a friend, a father, and a son.

“We loved him very much, he was very loved,” said Officer Stalker’s mother Cosette Stalker. “It’s overwhelming, it’s very hard.”

A grief-stricken crowd stood by Officer Brandon Stalker’s fiance, daughter, and mom.

“It’s been really hard, he’s my only boy, my only son,” said Cosette Stalker. “He was my best friend, he loved everybody. He always had a smile on his face, would do anything for anybody, and wanted to be a police officer since he was a child.”

Those in attendance held signs and waved flags in remembrance of the fallen officer. Honks and heartfelt hugs were sent out to those hurting most.

“It’s definitely been hard,” said Lynn Allison. “It still feels unreal still, it hit me but it hasn’t hit me if that makes sense.”

Lynn Allison says Brandon was her best friend. She believes his untimely death shows the dangerous situations law enforcement officers encounter every day.

“When you’re shooting at an officer you’re taking away someone’s family from them,” said Allison. “We just have to stick together and come together as a group and make sure all of our officers get home at the end of each shift.”

Members of TPD joined today’s rally. Chief of Police George Kral consoled loved ones and offered up the entire fleet of the force to be there for Officer Stalker’s family during this difficult time.

“We are going to help them get through this tragedy,” said Cheif George Kral. “They’re stuck with 620 new brothers and sisters, and aunts and uncles, so we are going to do what we can to help them through.”

Even those who were strangers to Brandon came out to Saturday’s rally. Community members showed appreciation for the heroic life Officer Stalker lived and offered their sympathies to those he lived for.

“A big thing I want to say is thank you for being with us,” said Cosette Stalker. “It was a tragedy. Let it rest, let us rest.

