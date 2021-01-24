Winter storm to bring snow accumulations and possible ice Monday & Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Accumulating snowfall has been rare so far this season, but Mother Nature is bringing in a good chance for us this week.

The 13abc First Warning Weather Team has been tracking the potential for a winter storm late-Monday through Tuesday for nearly a week. And just over 24 hours out from the storm’s arrival, accumulating snow, ice and gusty winds still look likely.

Snow is expected to start late-afternoon to early-evening Monday, as the system lifts north into our area. Some ice may mix in early, as far north as the Ohio/Michigan line. Temperatures at the ground are expected to reach 33° for Monday’s high, allowing for the chance for sleet/freezing rain to mix in as the snow begins.

Temperatures will remain steady near 30° overnight and through Tuesday, keeping our overnight precipitation as snow. To the south of US 6, temperatures may stay a few degrees warmer, keeping a better chance for some ice accumulations into Tuesday morning.

Snow will taper off slowly through the day on Tuesday, and should end by Tuesday evening.

Monday night and Tuesday could bring snow accumulations, ice and breezy conditions. (wtvg)

Snow totals are expected to be higher to the north of Toledo, with 4-6″ possible from Adrian to Hillsdale. Toledo, Port Clinton, BG and Defiance should expect 3-5″ of accumulations. Farther south of Toledo, where temperatures may stay slightly warmer, lower accumulations and a glazing of ice are more likely.

Driving conditions will be toughest during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes, so plan extra time and patience.

Stay with 13abc as we keep you updated on what could be our biggest snowfall of the season so far.

