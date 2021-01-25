Adrian murder suspect held on bond in double homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond in Michigan, accused of killing two people in Adrian. One of those men who was killed was accused of the sexual assault of the murder suspect’s underage relative.

Police say Christopher Carden killed Robert Braman and Samuel Compton then stole a car to flee from officers. They caught up to Carden when he crashed the car.

The Daily Telegram in Lenawee County reported the connection between Carden the victims. According to the newspaper, one of the victims was recently released from jail after posting bond on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

Carden was first arraigned Tuesday and charged with murder. Four more criminal charges were added later in the week.

