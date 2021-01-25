COVID mutations cause growing concern

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are growing concerns about the number of mutations of the COVID virus.

According to doctors, there are three main mutations that the medical community is keeping a close watch on.

The UK, Brazil, and South African.

There have been a number of cases of the UK variant detected around the United States.

According to Dr. James Tita MD from Mercy Health, “Researchers in the UK have estimated that it’s 50 to 70 times more transmissible than the original virus.”

And just on the surface, more cases mean more possible deaths.

But the major question centers around the intensity of the new variant. “We don’t think that it’s more virulent although as Dr. Fauci MD has pointed out yesterday we have to be prepared that it could be more virulent and could result in a greater risk of death but we don’t know that for sure.”

So far doctors say the current COVID vaccines should protect against the UK strain and the South African Mutation.

