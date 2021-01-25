Advertisement

COVID mutations cause growing concern

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are growing concerns about the number of mutations of the COVID virus.

According to doctors, there are three main mutations that the medical community is keeping a close watch on.

The UK, Brazil, and South African.

There have been a number of cases of the UK variant detected around the United States.

According to Dr. James Tita MD from Mercy Health, “Researchers in the UK have estimated that it’s 50 to 70 times more transmissible than the original virus.”

And just on the surface, more cases mean more possible deaths.

But the major question centers around the intensity of the new variant. “We don’t think that it’s more virulent although as Dr. Fauci MD has pointed out yesterday we have to be prepared that it could be more virulent and could result in a greater risk of death but we don’t know that for sure.”

So far doctors say the current COVID vaccines should protect against the UK strain and the South African Mutation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan 25-26 Snow
Winter storm to bring snow accumulations and possible ice Monday & Tuesday
A missing man from Toledo was found dead in the woods off Secor Rd. in Michigan.
Missing Toledo man found dead in Monroe County
Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes caught fire in Toledo. No one was hurt.
Fire damages Toledo apartment; neighbor saves dog from burning building
Snow & Ice Totals
Snow and ice accumulation possible tonight and into Tuesday

Latest News

covid mutations
Ohio is planning to make biking more accessible statewide.
Plan seeks to increase walking, biking in Ohio
Construction is expected to begin this spring
Major economic development project underway in Wood County
Toledo Elementary Athletics Movement
T.E.A.M. spring sports registration underway
Flu vaccine
Flu cases plummet during COVID pandemic