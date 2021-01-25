Flu cases plummet during COVID pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The number of cases of Influenza has plummeted this year amidst COVID.

For example in Lucas County last year at this time there were a reported 205 people hospitalized with the flu.

This year there have only been two reported cases of flu hospitalizations in Lucas County.

Dr. John McBride from Franklin Park Pediatrics says “It’s almost a non-existent flu season.”

Dr. McBride says “When international travel shut down, Covid was already here. But the timing of it flu was not. So what little of last year’s flu season that remained, plummeted because we were all confined to home.”

Dr. McBride also says that more people got the flu shot this year in an effort to protect themselves in light of COVID. “I had a few people here who said I don’t usually get a flu shot but with COVID running around I don’t want to get both.”

Doctors are continuing to advise people who have not already gotten their flu shot to get one because if there’s anything we’ve seen this year, things can change quickly.

