Advertisement

Flu cases plummet during COVID pandemic

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The number of cases of Influenza has plummeted this year amidst COVID.

For example in Lucas County last year at this time there were a reported 205 people hospitalized with the flu.

This year there have only been two reported cases of flu hospitalizations in Lucas County.

Dr. John McBride from Franklin Park Pediatrics says “It’s almost a non-existent flu season.”

Dr. McBride says “When international travel shut down, Covid was already here. But the timing of it flu was not. So what little of last year’s flu season that remained, plummeted because we were all confined to home.”

Dr. McBride also says that more people got the flu shot this year in an effort to protect themselves in light of COVID. “I had a few people here who said I don’t usually get a flu shot but with COVID running around I don’t want to get both.”

Doctors are continuing to advise people who have not already gotten their flu shot to get one because if there’s anything we’ve seen this year, things can change quickly.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan 25-26 Snow
Winter storm to bring snow accumulations and possible ice Monday & Tuesday
A missing man from Toledo was found dead in the woods off Secor Rd. in Michigan.
Missing Toledo man found dead in Monroe County
Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes caught fire in Toledo. No one was hurt.
Fire damages Toledo apartment; neighbor saves dog from burning building
Snow & Ice Totals
Snow and ice accumulation possible tonight and into Tuesday

Latest News

covid mutations
Ohio is planning to make biking more accessible statewide.
Plan seeks to increase walking, biking in Ohio
Construction is expected to begin this spring
Major economic development project underway in Wood County
Toledo Elementary Athletics Movement
T.E.A.M. spring sports registration underway