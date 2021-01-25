Advertisement

Fostoria man taken into custody after threatening harm to self, police officers

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fostoria man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after he made threats to himself and police officers during a 911 phone call.

A 911 operator received a phone call just before 1:30 a.m. from a man saying he wanted to die in a gunfight and would shoot any police officer who would not shoot him.

The dispatcher was able to get an approximate location of 1204 Beier Drive in Fostoria. When officers arrived at that address, they found a man in the parking lot of the townhouses, yelling at officers to shoot him. He refused all verbal commands, so they deployed electronic control devices and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect did not have a weapon on him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan 25-26 Snow
Winter storm to bring snow accumulations and possible ice Monday & Tuesday
A missing man from Toledo was found dead in the woods off Secor Rd. in Michigan.
Missing Toledo man found dead in Monroe County
Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes caught fire in Toledo. No one was hurt.
Fire damages Toledo apartment; neighbor saves dog from burning building
Working through delays and fraud issues with Ohio unemployment
Working through delays and fraud issues with Ohio unemployment
Fellow officers, family members, and those supporting the police lined Erie Street to honor the...
Rally honors life and legacy of Officer Brandon Stalker

Latest News

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) speaks with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura
Sen. Rob Portman will not seek re-election
The University of Toledo
UT research on treatment of triple-negative breast cancer receives $1.4 million funding award
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Adrian murder suspect held on bond in double homicide
Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl