Fostoria man taken into custody after threatening harm to self, police officers

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fostoria man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after he made threats to himself and police officers during a 911 phone call.

A 911 operator received a phone call just before 1:30 a.m. from a man saying he wanted to die in a gunfight and would shoot any police officer who would not shoot him.

The dispatcher was able to get an approximate location of 1204 Beier Drive in Fostoria. When officers arrived at that address, they found a man in the parking lot of the townhouses, yelling at officers to shoot him. He refused all verbal commands, so they deployed electronic control devices and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect did not have a weapon on him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

