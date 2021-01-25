Advertisement

January 25th Weather Forecast

Snow & Ice Tonight & Tuesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a high near freezing. Snow is expected to begin between 8pm and midnight tonight. Snow will likely switch to sleet and freezing rain after 1am tonight. Precipitation is expected to come to an end around daybreak on Tuesday. An additional round of light snow is likely during the afternoon and early evening. Snow totals between 1-2″ is expected for most north of US 6. Less than 1″ is likely south of US 6. 2-4″ of snow is expected in Lenawee & Hillsdale Counties. Ice totals could near 1/10″ of accumulation along and south of the Maumee River.

