Major economic development project underway in Wood County

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - We all know 2020 was a difficult year on so many levels, but there were some bright spots when it comes to economic development in one Wood County city. Rossford saw a number of projects come on-line last year, and that trend is continuing this year,

A more than 200-acre farm field is where one of Rossford’s latest development project is happening. The land is just off Buck Road, near both I-75 and the Ohio Turnpike.

It’s being developed by Scannell Properties, a real estate development and investment company in Indianapolis that does business all over the world. Mayor Neil A MacKinnon,III says there are plenty of options for the property.

“I think you will see industry related to e-commerce, and it will also be getting look from manufacturing facilities.All of which means more jobs and opportunities. There is room for growth here too. right now, Scannell Properties is putting in one building, but I know the company is looking at developing a second site on the land too,” he says.

Mayor MacKinnon expects construction to get underway at the site in the spring.

On a side note, he also expects to see construction start up this spring in the entertainment district. The district is across the street from the Hollywood Casino.

