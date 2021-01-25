McComb murder suspect dies in crash
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCOMB, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities believe the suspect in the murder of a McComb man died crash, while being pursued by police.
According to the Hancock Sheriff’s Office, Arthur Suydam III was found dead in a McComb home on Meadow Dr. early Monday morning.
During the investigation, Jordan Suydam was identified as a potential homicide suspect, believing he had taken the deceased vehicle.
Authorities attempted to stop Suydam in Fulton County. During the chase, there was a crash, and Jordan Suydam was believe to have died, pending an autopsy.
The incidents remain under investigation.
