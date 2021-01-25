Advertisement

Ohio National Guard members return from Columbus, D.C.

Ohio National Guard
Ohio National Guard(DVIDS)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio National Guard members who deployed recently to support local, state, and federal authorities have returned from duty.

The Ohio National Guard had about 500 members assisting local and state authorities in Columbus and at the Ohio Statehouse, and there were around1,000 more providing security and other support services in the Washington D.C. area during the presidential inauguration.

