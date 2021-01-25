Plan seeks to increase walking, biking in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University Parks Trail in Toledo is one of the most popular biking commuter trails in the area, but we could be getting a lot more like it through the Walk Bike Ohio plan, now open to public comment.

The plan from the Ohio Department of Transportation seeks to make roads friendlier to pedestrians and bicyclists. Lance Dasher, the transportation planner at Toledo Metropolitan Area Council (TMACOG) says that this is something people look for when deciding where to settle down.

“Is the community walk-friendly? Is the community bike-friendly? Is the transit center adequate enough for them so many if they have a car, but they don’t need to use it all the time,” says Dasher.

“I do believe that more people would walk or bike if those facilities are there if they feel safe,” says Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) press secretary Matt Bruning.

Some of the primary changes suggested locally by TMACOG involve connecting trails to each other, maintaining the trails we have now, and finishing streets with sidewalks and bike paths.

“No one should feel unsafe traveling where they need to go in the state of Ohio, whether that’s by vehicle, whether that’s by transit bus or whether that’s by foot or bike. Safe transportation is something everyone should be able to have access to,” says Bruning.

You can review the plan and add your comment until February 26 at the plan’s website.

