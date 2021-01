TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released the procession route for Tuesday’s funeral of Officer Brandon Stalker.

Road closures will begin around 6 a.m. and continue through the late afternoon. Motorists should expect delays.

Community members are asked to begin lining the route at 12 p.m.

The procession route for Officer Brandon Stalker is pictured below. Road closures will begin around 6 am and continue... Posted by Toledo Police Department on Monday, January 25, 2021

