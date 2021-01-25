Sen. Rob Portman will not seek re-election

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVG) - Senator Rob Portman will not be seeking re-election when his current term ends in 2022. The senator made the announcement on Monday.

“This was not an easy decision because representing the people of Ohio has been an honor,” said Portman in a statement. “But I’ve been doing this a long time, longer than I ever intended.”

Portman was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and took office in 2011. In the statement announcing the decision, he cited frustration with partisan gridlock and the difficulties he has had in getting things done in Washington.

“We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground,” he said, while touting his record as one of the most bipartisan senators on the Hill. “This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”

He concluded by thanking his family and supporters and stated that while he intended to serve out the rest of his current term, he is making the announcement now in order to allow other members of his party to launch a statewide campaign.

“In these next two years, I will continue to be actively engaged, doing my best to provide hope as we try to get through the devastating coronavirus pandemic and doing my best to help bring our great country together, to help us heal, so we address the many challenges we face together,” he concluded.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.