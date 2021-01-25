T.E.A.M. spring sports registration underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Elementary Athletics Movement also known as T.E.A.M. had to skip its basketball season because of COVID-19.

“We look at is as now that we are expanding our other sports, it allowed us to redirect our attention to these baseball, softball and soccer sports and have these come off without a hitch,” said Toledo Elementary Athletics Movement founder Kurt Kernahan.

Kurt Kernahan is the founder of T.E.A.M. He says as the pandemic rolls on, adding outdoor sports like soccer, softball and baseball will help local kids in kindergarten through sixth grade get moving again.

“Kids just want to be outdoors. Baseball, soccer, softball. This will be a way for the kids who have been cooped up all winter long even all last year to get out be with their friends and do things they enjoy,” said Kernahan.

Toledo Elementary Athletics Movement is a non-profit organization. It’s looking for umpires, sponsors, and volunteers.

“It’s a volunteer-based organization. We are always looking for coaches and people with experience especially now with baseball and soccer. If you have that experience please reach out to us,” said Kernahan.

Kernahan says the best way to sign up your kid for the spring season is to email the organization at: teamelementarysports@gmail.com.

