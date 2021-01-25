Advertisement

Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl

Anthony Drayton
Anthony Drayton(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing four charges after police say he took an Uber to Montrose, Mich., to meet a 15-year-old girl he met online.

According to the Genessee County Sheriff Chris R. Swanson, the man had been communicating for three weeks with the girl via online forums Snapchat, Discord, and Fortnite. The crime was reported by MLive.com.

Anthony Drayton, 20, was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on Wednesday on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping. All of the charges are life offenses.

Drayton took an Uber from Toledo to Montrose on January 14 and met the girl outside of a McDonald’s. The two hitchhiked to Detroit, where they took another Uber to Toledo.

Several tips and leads led to Toledo Police officers locating the girl. She was returned home, and Drayton was arrested.

Drayton’s arraigning judge set his bond at $400,000 cash-surety.

