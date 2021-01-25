Zoo photographer wins national award for shot of Tilly the river otter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A photographer for the Toledo Zoo has won a national award for one of his photos of the Zoo’s river otters.

Corey Wyckoff, who previously worked at 13abc, won an award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Wyckoff snapped the award-winning of Tilly, one of the Zoo’s two North American river otters. He told the AZA that he “will often spend hours with the animals, waiting for an opportunity to portray them in a way that displays their unique personality.”

Toledo Zoo photographer Corey Wyckoff won a national award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for his photo of TIlly, one of the Zoo's two North American river otters. (Corey Wyckoff / Toledo Zoo)

Wyckoff has been with the Zoo for three years. A Toledo native, he graduated from a filmmaking program at the New York Film Academy located in lower Manhattan.

