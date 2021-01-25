Zoo photographer wins national award for shot of Tilly the river otter
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A photographer for the Toledo Zoo has won a national award for one of his photos of the Zoo’s river otters.
Corey Wyckoff, who previously worked at 13abc, won an award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Wyckoff snapped the award-winning of Tilly, one of the Zoo’s two North American river otters. He told the AZA that he “will often spend hours with the animals, waiting for an opportunity to portray them in a way that displays their unique personality.”
Wyckoff has been with the Zoo for three years. A Toledo native, he graduated from a filmmaking program at the New York Film Academy located in lower Manhattan.
