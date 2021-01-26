Advertisement

Authorities give all-clear after threats made against Addison schools

(KBTX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Michigan worked through the night to ensure threats made against a school during an Addison Community Schools Board of Education meeting.

A group of individuals went on a Zoom call during the meeting and made racially-charged comments and threatened to blow up school buildings in Lenawee County.

Various law enforcement agencies, including the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and FBI worked to determine who the individuals are. And while they are confident they were baseless threats made by students, they conducted sweeps of the buildings. Additional police officers will be at school buildings on Tuesday as well.

“Law enforcement is confident that they have taken all of the steps necessary to ensure that we can safely open today,” Madison superintendent Nick Steinmetz said in a letter to district parents.

