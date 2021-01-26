Columbus murder suspect arrested in Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wanted in a Columbus homicide was arrested Monday afternoon in Fremont.

According to authorities, Davon Martin, 18, allegedly shot a man in the chest during an argument in Columbus on January 14. The victim died a short time later at the hospital.

Columbus Police identified Martin as the suspect, and investigators learned he might be hiding with family in Toledo and Fremont.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located Martin in the 1200 block of Sycamore in Fremont. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Sandusky County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Franklin County.

