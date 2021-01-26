Advertisement

Columbus murder suspect arrested in Fremont

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wanted in a Columbus homicide was arrested Monday afternoon in Fremont.

According to authorities, Davon Martin, 18, allegedly shot a man in the chest during an argument in Columbus on January 14. The victim died a short time later at the hospital.

Columbus Police identified Martin as the suspect, and investigators learned he might be hiding with family in Toledo and Fremont.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located Martin in the 1200 block of Sycamore in Fremont. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Sandusky County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Franklin County.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Light Snow Today
Light snow expected later Tuesday
Jan 25-26 Snow
Winter storm to bring snow accumulations and possible ice Monday & Tuesday
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
McComb murder suspect dies in crash
The route for the funeral of TPD Ofc. Brandon Stalker on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Procession route for Stalker funeral released

Latest News

Authorities give all-clear after threats made against Addison schools
Hardware stores talk about keeping product on the shelves despite pandemic related shipping...
Stocking for snowfall
Mid-Wood Inc. General Store in Bowling Green says despite shipping delays, they're stocked with...
Snowfall means big business for hardware stores
covid mutations