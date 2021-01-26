DeWine: lifting the curfew will depend on COVID hospitalizations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If COVID hospitalizations continue to decrease in Ohio, the state could see an easing of the coronavirus curfew as soon as Thursday.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that he was setting a metric for the current 10 p.m. curfew.

If the total number of COVID-related hospitalizations remains below 3,500 for seven straight days, the curfew will be pushed back to 11 p.m. for a period of two weeks. Ohio’s numbers first past that threshold on January 21, meaning the change in curfew could come into effect on Thursday.

Keep in mind that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator - this means that if these numbers go back up, we would likely need to act quickly to reinstitute the appropriate safety measures. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021

Subsequently, if hospitalizations drop below 3,000 for another seven day period, the curfew will be raised to midnight, again for another two week period.

After that waiting time, and if the numbers drop below 2,500, the curfew will be dropped altogether.

DeWine also warned in his Tuesday briefing that health officials expect a new, more contagious strain of coronavirus currently spreading through the Midwest to become dominant in Ohio shortly.

