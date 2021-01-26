Advertisement

DeWine: lifting the curfew will depend on COVID hospitalizations

Gov. Mike DeWine sits down for an interview with Shaun Hegarty to discuss COVID-19 in Ohio.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If COVID hospitalizations continue to decrease in Ohio, the state could see an easing of the coronavirus curfew as soon as Thursday.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that he was setting a metric for the current 10 p.m. curfew.

If the total number of COVID-related hospitalizations remains below 3,500 for seven straight days, the curfew will be pushed back to 11 p.m. for a period of two weeks. Ohio’s numbers first past that threshold on January 21, meaning the change in curfew could come into effect on Thursday.

Subsequently, if hospitalizations drop below 3,000 for another seven day period, the curfew will be raised to midnight, again for another two week period.

After that waiting time, and if the numbers drop below 2,500, the curfew will be dropped altogether.

DeWine also warned in his Tuesday briefing that health officials expect a new, more contagious strain of coronavirus currently spreading through the Midwest to become dominant in Ohio shortly.

