January 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Freezing drizzle is possible early, a few afternoon snow showers are possible. Less than a half inch of snow is expected. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s today. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early with a little more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be around 30. Thursday and Friday are both looking mostly sunny now with highs in the middle 20s. Lows will be in the middle 10s. The weekend storm system is slowing down. That should keep Saturday dry with a high in the low 30s. A mix of rain & snow is very likely on Sunday and snow is likely on Monday with highs in the low to middle 30s.

