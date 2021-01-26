Advertisement

January 26th Weather Forecast

A Little PM Snow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Freezing drizzle is possible early, a few afternoon snow showers are possible. Less than a half inch of snow is expected. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s today. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early with a little more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be around 30. Thursday and Friday are both looking mostly sunny now with highs in the middle 20s. Lows will be in the middle 10s. The weekend storm system is slowing down. That should keep Saturday dry with a high in the low 30s. A mix of rain & snow is very likely on Sunday and snow is likely on Monday with highs in the low to middle 30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Snow & Ice Totals
Snow and ice accumulation possible into Tuesday
Jan 25-26 Snow
Winter storm to bring snow accumulations and possible ice Monday & Tuesday
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
McComb murder suspect dies in crash
The route for the funeral of TPD Ofc. Brandon Stalker on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Procession route for Stalker funeral released

Latest News

January 26th Weather Forecast
January 26th Weather Forecast
1/25/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/25/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/25/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/25/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/25/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/25/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast