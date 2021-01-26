LIVE: Funeral services underway for Officer Brandon Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officer Brandon Stalker will be laid to rest on Tuesday, just over a week after he was killed in the line of duty while responding to a standoff in Toledo. Services will begin at 10 AM at Savage Arena at the University of Toledo, followed by a private burial.

Per the family’s wishes, only family, friends, and fellow officers will be permitted to attend the services in person. Members of the community are encouraged to line the processional route starting at noon on Tuesday to pay their respects to Ofc. Stalker. The route will be closed off by Toledo Police starting at 6 AM.

The route for the funeral of TPD Ofc. Brandon Stalker on Tuesday, Jan. 26. (WTVG)

13abc will be providing a live feed of the services here and on the 13abc Facebook page.

Officer Stalker was shot and killed during a standoff with a suspect on the evening of January 18. Toledo Police say he was struck by a single bullet while securing the perimeter on Fulton Street. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The suspect was also killed in the incident.

Since his death, fellow officers and members of the community have come together to offer condolences and well wishes to his family. Several fundraisers have also been set up in an effort to raise funds for the family, including a hot chocolate stand that raised more than $13,000.

Those looking to make their own donations to the family are encouraged to do so through the Toledo Police Federal Credit Union, ATTN: Brandon Stalker Memorial Fund.

