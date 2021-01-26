Advertisement

Man who threw hot coffee in gas station clerks’ face appears in court

Derrick Perkins faces four charges in connection with robberies of three Toledo gas stations.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man wanted for robbing three Toledo gas stations by throwing hot coffee in the clerks’ faces was arrested and appeared in court Monday.

Derrick Perkins, Jr., faces three different charges of robbery and one charge of receiving stolen property. His total bond was set at $150,000.

In addition to the gas station robberies, Perkins is also charged with taking an iPhone 11 from a victim who had met Perkins to sell the phone to him. Perkins was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Perkins will be back in court on February 1.

