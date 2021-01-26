Advertisement

Rate of guns seized at airport checkpoints jumped in 2020

About 83% of the guns were loaded
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were fewer air travelers in the United States last year, but a higher percentage of them were carrying guns.

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers.

About 83% of the guns were loaded. That was double the rate of guns found in 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most guns seized, 220, followed by 176 guns at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport checkpoints.

Federal law prohibits passengers other than certain law enforcement officers from bringing guns or ammunition into the cabin, although unloaded guns are permitted in checked bags that go into the cargo hold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Light Snow Today
Light snow expected later Tuesday
Jan 25-26 Snow
Winter storm to bring snow accumulations and possible ice Monday & Tuesday
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
McComb murder suspect dies in crash
The route for the funeral of TPD Ofc. Brandon Stalker on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Procession route for Stalker funeral released

Latest News

Sen. Jon Ossoff talks about first term, swearing-in
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: Democrats must pass virus aid with or without GOP
Many who took part in the Capitol riot incriminated themselves on social media. For instance,...
‘THIS IS ME’: Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege
The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK eyes traveler quarantine as virus toll climbs