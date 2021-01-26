Advertisement

Stocking for snowfall

Mid-Wood Inc. General Store in Bowling Green says despite shipping delays, they're stocked with...
Mid-Wood Inc. General Store in Bowling Green says despite shipping delays, they're stocked with shovels, salt, and outerwear for winter weather.(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - For hardware stores like Mid-Wood Inc. in Bowling Green, bad weather is good business.

“Let the snow and the ice come because we’re ready,” says store manager John Krukemyer. After a mild winter so far, he says the store made sure to keep products stocked on shelves, anticipating more snow in the coming months.

“We’ve brought in already semi loads of salt anticipating we’re going to need them in February and March.”

A bigger trend this year, more clothing with built-in face masks for people working in the elements.

Krukemyer tells us despite suppliers getting back on track making products available, getting it to the store is the real challenge. Another side pandemic-related side effect.

“You’ve got to plan ahead,” explains Krukemyer. “What would take me maybe five days is now taking me two weeks, they’re having a hard time finding semi drivers to get the product to us.”

Despite all difficulties, customers say they’re grateful for their go-to shop before a storm.

“They say we’re only going to get one to two but with some ice or that wintery mix you never know what you’re going to get,” tells Bowling Green resident Camren Hammersmith.

That influx of business has staff smiling underneath their masks.

“We need the weather because we need the business to be able to support it,” adds Krukemyer.

